From the Tuesday, November 21, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...
FOR THE RECORD
Local bow hunters bagged two deer which are for the record book.
Heath Cisco took his 8-point buck which scored about 130. This was his first deer to score high enough to make the Pope and Young Record Book for Bow Hunters.
Ray Pritchett, Jr., at right, took his 15-point non-typical deer which scores about 170. This is his eighth buck in the record book.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.