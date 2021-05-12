Archives - Deer hunters 5-12-21

From the Tuesday, November 21, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...

FOR THE RECORD

Local bow hunters bagged two deer which are for the record book. 

Heath Cisco took his 8-point buck which scored about 130. This was his first deer to score high enough to make the Pope and Young Record Book for Bow Hunters.

Ray Pritchett, Jr., at right, took his 15-point non-typical deer which scores about 170. This is his eighth buck in the record book. 

Trending Recipe Videos


Recommended for you


Load comments