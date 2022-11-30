CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Natural Resources Director (ODNR) Mary Mertz today unveiled a new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the Storm, a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyles, is now on permanent display at the COVID-19 Pandemic Memorial Grove at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe.


