1. Pike County Retired Teachers meeting
The Pike County Retired Teachers’ meeting will be Thursday, May 5, at the Pike County Career and Technology Center at 11 a.m. Please call in your reservation for lunch to your contact person or 740-226-3044 by noon on Tuesday, May 3.
Those attending are told to bring canned goods for donations to the food pantry. The guest speaker will be Tamla Cole.
2. AAA: Gas prices down in Ohio; national average rising again
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is a penny lower this week at $3.840 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.840
Average price during the week of April 18, 2022 $3.853
Average price during the week of April 26, 2021 $2.842
3. April 27 in History
On April 27, 1861, West Virginia seceded from Virginia after Virginia seceded from the Union. On April 27, 1927, Coretta Scott King, civil rights activist, wife of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., was born. On April 27, 1950, South Africa passed the Group Areas Act, formally segregating races. On April 27, 1989, protesting students took over Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
