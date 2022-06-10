1. Piketon student graduates from Ohio Connections Academy
Charity Ann Thomas of Piketon joined the nearly 450 graduating seniors from more than 50 counties across the state who recently received their high school diplomas as members of Ohio Connections Academy’s (OCA) Class of 2022.
More than a third of the 2022 graduates indicated they plan to attend a two or four-year college/university including Miami University, Kent State University, University of Cincinnati, Mount Vernon Nazarene, Bowling Green State University, and Ohio State University. Other graduates plan to attend vocational/trade schools, enter the workforce or join the military.
2. Gospel singers coming to Omega
Gospel singing duo Chester and Isolina Gaither are coming to the Omega United Methodist Church on Sunday, June 12. The Maryland-based group have traveled across the globe singing gospel songs and will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Omega UMC is located on 21660 State Route 335.
3. June 12 in History
On June 12, 1929, Anne Frank, German diarist, victim of the Holocaust, was born. On June 12, 1931, Gangster Al Capone and 68 of his henchmen were indicted for violating Prohibition laws. On June 12, 1967, The Supreme Court ruled that states cannot ban interracial marriages. On June 12, 1977, David Berkowitz got 25 years to life for the Son of Sam murders in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.