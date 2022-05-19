Atomic Credit Union would like to congratulate all the 2022 high school graduates.

The purpose of the Atomic Credit Union scholarship program is to provide financial assistance to graduating high school seniors who wish to further their education. This year alone, Atomic has provided $27,500 in scholarship money to 55 students in southeastern Ohio.

With that being said, we would like to congratulate the following Atomic Credit Union Scholarship recipients:

  • Logan High School – Breanna Roop, Haylee Leasure, and Kenton Nester
  • Chillicothe High School – Hannah Shoemaker, Cheyanne Barnes, and Taylor Harbert
  • Valley High School – McKenna Dunham, Reuben Thayer, and Tracy Lewis
  • Western High School – Kacie Schuyler, Joanna Peters, and Madison Clay
  • Waverly High School – Olivia Cisco, Jenna Thompson, and Markham Stulley
  • Piketon High School – Taylor Wagner, Shelby Carrico, and Addison Brien
  • Huntington High School – Cheyenne Klotz
  • Pike CTC – Gabriel Morgensen, Kaitlynn Barnett, Tyler Sowards, Braiden Dunham, and Stephanie Wilburn
  • Christian Life Academy of Jackson – Amy Meredith
  • Tri-County CTC – Madison Turner
  • Pickaway-Ross CTC – Elizabeth Kisner
  • Sciotoville East – Felicia Smith and Sydnee O’Conner
  • Oak Hill High School – Kameron Maple, Garrett McNerlin, and Brooke Howard
  • Unioto High School – Megan Hernstein, Daisy Arrowood, and Emma Fischels
  • Northwest High School – Emily Kavanagh, Kloe Montgomery, and Evan Lintz
  • Wellston High School – Gracelen Hawkins, Faith Stevens, and Kamryn Karr
  • Jackson High School – Emma Rasp, Olivia Kennedy, Levi Woolum, Caleb McGraw, Kaltra Woltz, and Kaylee Ball
  • Eastern High School – Kyla Poorman, Madalyn Martin, and Brianna Blankenship
  • South Webster Jr/Sr High School – Rylee McGraw, Graciana Claxon, and Kyle Lore
  • Miracle City Academy – Joshua Cummins

