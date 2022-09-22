ODNR - Beaver

Controlled beaver trapping permits are available at in-person lotteries on Oct. 8.

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Beaver and river otter trapping permits on managed areas for the 2022-23 season will be issued via in-person lotteries on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

A permit is required to trap beaver and river otter on state managed areas, including wildlife areas, state parks, and state forests. A complete list of available trapping permits is available on the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page at wildohio.gov. Visit wildohio.gov or call 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543) for more information about the lottery.

