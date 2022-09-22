COLUMBUS, Ohio – Beaver and river otter trapping permits on managed areas for the 2022-23 season will be issued via in-person lotteries on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
A permit is required to trap beaver and river otter on state managed areas, including wildlife areas, state parks, and state forests. A complete list of available trapping permits is available on the Controlled Hunting Access Lotteries page at wildohio.gov. Visit wildohio.gov or call 1-800-WILDLIFE (1-800-945-3543) for more information about the lottery.
Drawings will occur at 12 p.m. at each Division of Wildlife district office. Office locations can be found at wildohio.gov. Trappers will be randomly drawn from submitted applications and successful applicants will be announced at that time. Each permittee may select one partner to accompany them for the duration of the season.
All applicants are required to possess a valid Ohio hunting license and fur taker permit. Beaver and river otter trapping lotteries are grouped by region; trappers may apply in only one district (central, northeast, northwest, southeast, southwest). Beaver and river otter trapping permits are valid from Dec. 26, 2022, to Feb. 28, 2023.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
