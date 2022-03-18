1. Chamber of Commerce to lead county tourism
Tourism in Pike County is under new leadership following an announcement on Thursday. The Pike County Chamber of Commerce is serving as the official tourism and community marketing organization for the county.
2. Fun fact: Nearly 3,000 Pike County residents estimated to have Irish ancestry
According to the U.S. Census Bureau 2020 American Community Survey, 2,970 Pike County residents are estimated to have Irish ancestry.
Based on the survey, those reporting Irish ancestry make up more than 10% of the county’s population- estimated at 27,914. Those reporting German ancestry represent just less than 16% of the county community.
3. March 20 in History
On March 20, 1841, Edgar Allan Poe's The Murders in the Rue Morgue, considered the first detective story, was published. On March 20, 1928, Fred Rogers, television performer (Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood), was born. On March 20, 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson ordered 4,000 troops to protect the Selma-Montgomery civil rights marchers. On March 20, 1982, U.S. scientists returned from Antarctica with the first land mammal fossils found there.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
