Atomic Credit Union would like to thank all in the community for their generous donations toward the 2019 Annual School Supply Drive! Because of your donations, Atomic was able to donate school supplies to the Waverly Intermediate School.
Again, Atomic would like to thank everyone who had a hand in this year’s drive and we look forward to serving our communities next July!
Atomic Credit Union serves 50,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 40 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
