PIKE COUNTY COURT
April 7, 2021
Amber Hinshaw - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Joel A. Atkinson - Possession of marijuana. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joel A. Atkinson - Marked lanes. Pled no contest. Reduced.
Devon Hurley - Financial Responsibility Act (driving without insurance) license suspension. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael L. Parker - Violation of protection order. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may be furloughed from jail to attend and successfully complete a residential drug treatment program at the discretion of the Pike County Probation Department. Defendant shall successfully complete the residential drug treatment program and follow all rules and recommendations of the facility. If defendant fails to complete the program, defendant shall be returned to jail to finish remaining jail sentence. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Jessica Parker. Defendant shall stay away from Jessica Parker’s residence. 180 jail days. $100 in court costs.
Michael L. Parker - Violation of protection order (7X). Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Paul Grate - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 in court costs.
Nicholas A. Ison - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall stay away from the premises located at Cranberry Meadows Apartments. $100 in court costs.
James J. Nicolas - Petty theft. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Rural King in the amount of $20. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Rural King, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
James J. Nicolas - Carrying concealed weapon and child endangerment. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Joshua A. Johnson - Break/Enter. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Nancy A. Church - Litter. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall remove trash she left at the subject property. $100 fine.
Ryan T. Graves - Obstruction of official business. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. $100 in court costs.
MARRIAGES
Pike County Probate Court Marriage Application Report, May 1-31, 2021:
• Cassidy Lynn Mowrey of Piketon, 21, Atomic Credit Union Teller, and Cody Alan Ison of Piketon, 24, All-Do Welding Foreman.
• Michaela Lynn Mounts of Beaver, 21, LPN, and Jacob Christopher Cruse, 23, Student.
• Noah Matthew Boothe of Peebles, 20, Maintenance, and Deanna Mae Hoover, of Peebles, 20, STNA.
• Steven Michael Brunner of Beaver, 43, Electrician, and Heather Dyan Greene of Beaver, 40, Teacher.
