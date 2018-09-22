Lynaya Elliott

Pictured here (left to right) are OSU President Michael Drake, Lynaya Elliott, and Senior Vice President Susan Basso.

 Submitted Photo

A Western High School '98 Alum, Lynaya Elliott, has received OSU's most prestigious university award that is given to 12 Ohio State staff members each year, recognizing them for their exceptional leadership and services to Ohio State.

Ms. Elliott serves as the Department Manager for Women's, Gender and Sexuality Studies and was also recognized for her work on OSU's campus as the advisor for the Community of Appalachian Student Leaders (CASL), which provides mentorship, support, and community for undergraduates from Appalachian regions.

Distinguished Staff Recipients were honored on the field at the Sept. 22 Ohio State football game where the Buckeyes played Tulane University Green Wave.

