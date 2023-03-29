A new family-owned business focused on health and wellness has opened its doors to the community.

The Salt Spa, located just down from the News Watchman office at 860 W. Emmitt Avenue, Suite 3 in the Waverly Station mall, was created by mother and daughter duo Shannon and Stefanie Stewart. Offerings include saunas, tanning beds, head and neck massage, Gua Sha stone massage, Boost teeth whitening, microdermabrasion, and Hyapen (cosmetic skin treatment).


