A new family-owned business focused on health and wellness has opened its doors to the community.
The Salt Spa, located just down from the News Watchman office at 860 W. Emmitt Avenue, Suite 3 in the Waverly Station mall, was created by mother and daughter duo Shannon and Stefanie Stewart. Offerings include saunas, tanning beds, head and neck massage, Gua Sha stone massage, Boost teeth whitening, microdermabrasion, and Hyapen (cosmetic skin treatment).
“My daughter, Stefanie Stewart, and I decided to open up a shop because we wanted to do something different and something beneficial to the community,” Shannon Stewart said. “It has always been an idea of mine to start my own business, providing great products to the community, building friendships, and creating an income from which to retire and pass on to my children. I hope you enjoy everything the Salt Spa has to offer.”
Although saunas aren’t the only offering, they are a big focus. Stewart is excited to share all that she has learned about the benefits of saunas.
“I’ve been in the dental field for 26 years and I’ve been a dental hygienist for almost 20. While I love my profession, I feel like I’ve gotten to the point where I’ve maxed out. There’s nowhere else for me to go. One thing a hygienist can do is public health, trying to explain the importance of dental care,” Stewart explained.
“I didn’t really want to make a commitment to public health with just dentistry alone. So I asked, ‘What else can I do so that I can open something in this community that is beneficial health-wise?’ With my knowledge of medical through dental, I started researching therapeutics and relaxation, and saunas just came up. I started seeing all of these health benefits. Through halotherapy and chromotherapy within our infrared saunas, we hope to help with physical and mental healing and relaxation.”
Some of the positives Stewart highlighted included weight loss and increasing healthy cardiac output by bringing up the heart rate. The Salt Spa has one traditional sauna where clients can sit on a bench inside it, and then two saunas with recliners. However, she said some people have a hard time getting out of the recliners. She recommends that people bring a towel and plenty of water to drink when they come to try the sauna.
“All of our saunas have chromotherapy, which is light therapy. Light therapy has been known to change your mood. If you are feeling tired or depressed, it can help relax that and de-stresses you,” Stewart said.
The saunas also offer halotherapy, which Stewart explained as well.
“The Himalayan salt is in every sauna,” Stewart said. “That’s why we call it the Salt Spa because we have it (salt) everywhere. It releases negative ions once it is warm enough, which is better for respiration, allergies and your skin.”
Stewart said her daughter was interested in adding tanning beds, which are “Level 3”.
“We didn’t want just a basic tanning bed. We wanted something in the middle that was therapeutic. But we aren’t a tanning salon. It doesn’t require a lot of time in the tanning beds to get results, which is good,” Stewart said.
“When you get in the sauna and then you hop over to the tanning bed, you only need 10 minutes of exposure. So it is less UV-A and UV-B exposure, which is healthier. Tanning beds aren’t exactly at the top of the line when it comes to health. Trying to minimize that, the tanning beds are good for your skin. They do dry up acne. To couple with that, we have a skincare line called the Naturals. It is a skincare line from a company called Vitale, created by doctors and dermatologists. They test and market these products for personal spa use, so we can put our own label on the products to sell them.”
Stewart said the skincare line is for anyone to come in and sample. She explained that they have a mini-facial package which works as a coupon toward purchasing the products. Once someone finds a product they like, their information is recorded on a card so the staff knows which products they liked and purchased. The Stewarts tested all of the products before they started selling to the public.
In the same room where the facials are offered, Stewart has a massage table set up where she does the Boost teeth whitening, the Hyaluron Pen, head and neck massage, and Gua Sha Stone massage.
According to Stewart, other spas cannot offer Boost teeth whitening. But since she is a dental hygienist, it is within her scope of practice. Treatments are broken up so teeth aren’t as sensitive from the treatment.
Next, Stewart explained that the Hyaluron Pen is offered for lip and facial fillers. It can make the lips plumper and help with blemishes and wrinkles.
“It uses hyaluronic acid acid, which the human body produces. It isn’t a synthetic filler. The hyaluronic pen uses air pressure and pops the gel through the pores of the skin. It doesn’t go as deep as a needle injection. It goes far enough into the dermis where hyaluronic acid rests and it builds on itself, so we are using what we have in our own bodies to enhance. I will never use a synthetic filler, because it goes against what we are trying to do with this spa by making everything about health and wellness.”
Inside the treatment room, Stewart has a poster of the head and neck anatomy. Since she is a dental hygienist, she is knowledgeable about the muscles of the head and neck. With that knowledge, she is able to provide relaxation massages for the face and neck — either by using her hands or the Gua Sha Stones. To become certified in Gua Sha, she took a course to be able to use the various Jade stones for the massage.
“When people come in for a head and neck massage or the Gua Sha Stone massage, they tell me where they are hurting in the head, neck and/or the shoulders. Being a dental hygienist, I work a lot with the masseter muscle, TMJ (temporomandibular joint), and the temporalis muscle. People don’t understand that this all connects and comes clear down into the back of the head and neck and can radiate the shoulders,” Stewart explained.
“I don’t have to use the Gua Sha stones, but they move a lot smoother and cover more surface area than me just using my hands and my fingers. I like using the stones to relieve all of that tension. It is therapeutic and really helpful, because a lot of people clench and have headaches and TMJ (disorder). There’s no limit to how many massages you can have. I do as much as I can within my scope of practice.”
Her long term goal is to buy property and build her own spa building due to the response of the saunas. Her daughter would like to offer yoga and pilates in the future.
“It is fun. I like to see people’s responses and how well they like it. It makes me feel like we chose the right path as far as opening a business. We want to grow into a more wellness spa. I can make this bigger, but I have to get this launched, get more people in the door and educate them more about the benefits of it,” Stewart said.
“I looked at Columbus and Cincinnati area prices and thought they were way too expensive. I took their prices and cut everything in half. I have tried to think of everything. I’m open minded to suggestions and have made changes based on what people have told me and feedback. I’m open to constructive criticism.”
The business hours are as follows: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Visit the Salt Spa online at vagaro.com/saltspaskincareandwellnessllc/ for more information or call (740) 835-8225.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.