JEDISO

May 11, 2020: The Joint Economic Development Initiative of Southern Ohio, a regional economic development group, recently launched a powerful new website, which can be seen at https://www.choosesouthernohio.com/

The purpose of the organization is to help grow jobs and investment in Jackson, Pike, Scioto, and Ross counties. According to Sam Brady of the Jackson County Economic Development Partnership, “This exciting new website is carefully designed to serve the many needs of our target audiences. Specifically, corporate executives, real estate professionals, and site location consultants will easily find the crucial regional information they demand. Already, the website’s traffic has been very significant.”

The website was created by Brand Acceleration, an award-winning, full-service marketing and public relations firm that works exclusively in the economic development industry. "We are proud of this new website and the great relationship we’ve established with area leaders,'' said Jim Walton, CEO of Brand Acceleration.

