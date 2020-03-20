State Route 220 in Pike County is closed in the vicinity of River Road at the 10.5 mile mark due to high water. Motorists are advised to turn around if they encounter water across a roadway. The road will remain closed until the water recedes. Additional routes may close as water levels continue to rise.
State Route 220 closed in vicinity of River Road due to high water
- ODOT District 9
-
-
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.