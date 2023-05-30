For the third straight year Jasper Elementary School received a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.

“In 2021, we first received the grant and created picnic tables with removable tops to double as a Jungle Mural with mural artist Pam Kellough. In 2022, we received our second grant and we created a mosaic titled, ‘Working Together, Tiny Stars Light the Universe. That’s the Power of Teamwork,’ with mosaic artist Vicki Murphy,” Jasper Art Educator Samantha Walls said.


