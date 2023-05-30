Here is a view of the underwater ocean scene, at Jasper Elementary School, created by the students with the help of artists Michaela Schrader and Kat Blankenship through a grant awarded by the Ohio Arts Council.
Photo submitted by Samantha Walls of
Jasper Elementary School
Here is a view of the interactive underwater ocean scene created by the students at Jasper Elementary School with the help of artists Michaela Schrader and Kat Blankenship through a grant awarded by the Ohio Arts Council.
Photos submitted by Samantha Walls of/Jasper Elementary School
Here is a straight on view of the underwater scene mural completed by the students at Jasper Elementary along with artist Michaela Schrader and Kat Blankenship through a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.
Photo submitted by Samantha Walls of/Jasper Elementary School
For the third straight year Jasper Elementary School received a grant from the Ohio Arts Council.
“In 2021, we first received the grant and created picnic tables with removable tops to double as a Jungle Mural with mural artist Pam Kellough. In 2022, we received our second grant and we created a mosaic titled, ‘Working Together, Tiny Stars Light the Universe. That’s the Power of Teamwork,’ with mosaic artist Vicki Murphy,” Jasper Art Educator Samantha Walls said.
