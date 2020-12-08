This time of year, it seems that the spirit of giving is most present in our community. This year, the willingness to spread holiday cheer feels as important as ever, and that’s exactly what the team at Cole’s Furniture of Piketon have been working on over the past few weeks.

Cole’s Furniture recently held a toy drive that took place over the span of about 3 weeks and brought in an estimated $500 worth of toys. The effort was organized in order to provide toys for children in need during the holiday season. The toys that were collected were delivered and donated to the Children’s Service board in Waverly.

