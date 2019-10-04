This week, Oct. 7 through Oct. 11, the village of Piketon will be holding fall clean-up week. Set items out by the curb or at the end of your driveway, and it will be picked up. No batteries, tires, trash or large appliances are allowed. 

On Saturday, Oct. 12, a large commercial shredding truck will be available from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for document destruction. If you have old documents or papers to dispose of bring them to the Piketon Government Center, 411 South West Street. 

Load comments