Jacquelyn Bunch

Sixteen year old, Jacquelyn S. Bunch, has been reported missing. Jacquelyn is roughly 5’06, 155lbs, blond hair, and blue eyes. She also has a nose piercing.

A witness stated they last saw Jacquelyn get into a vehicle with two males on the evening of January 13th, 2021. However, the witness was unable to advise vehicle information.

Please contact the Waverly Police Department with any information regarding Jacquelyn Bunch at 740-947-2179

Tags

Recommended for you


Load comments