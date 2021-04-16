CHILLICOTHE, OH — Effective Monday, April 19, 2021, the Chillicothe VA Medical Center will re-open the gymnasium, building 247, to Veterans. The gym will be open during the following times. The gym will be sanitized every two hours per public health measures.
Monday – Friday
7 a.m. – 9 a.m.
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Prior to using the gym, Veterans must have a consult for medical clearance from their Primary Care Provider. Consults older than 1 year must also be renewed prior to use of the gym. Once the consult is received, Recreation Therapy Staff will contact the Veteran.
Although the gym will be open, the pool and shower facilities will remain closed until further notice due to COVID related safety precautions. If public health or facility operational conditions change, the gym may be closed on short notice.
Gym occupancy will be limited to 10 Veterans at a time and visits may be limited to one hour depending on utilization demand. Veterans must undergo screening for COVID related symptoms and fever before entering the gym and must properly wear an appropriate face mask/covering (over both the nose and mouth) at all times.
Contact Recreation Therapy, at 740-773-1141, extension 7813, for more information, or contact your primary care provider to request a consult to use the gym.
For more information about the Chillicothe VA, visit our webpage (www.va.gov/chillicothe), follow us on facebook (facebook.com/ChillicotheVAMC) and twitter (@chillicothevamc).
Veterans not enrolled in the VA healthcare system are encouraged to visit www.chillicothe.va.gov/enrollment.asp to register or call 740-772-7170 with questions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.