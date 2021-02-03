From the Wednesday, Dec. 13, 1972 edition of the Waverly News and Republican Herald ...
NO THROUGH TRAFFIC, NOW WHAT
NOW WHERE — Local motorists driving in the vicinity of South East St. were startled to see a house coming down the street, and appears to have stopped here, by the sign that says no through traffic. However, after getting by the wires, the men from Silcott House Movers, took the building across the edge of East School grounds and parked it on a ready foundation at the corner of Seventh and Market. The firm was moving the house for Harvey Whaley who had purchased it from the trustees of the Waverly Church of Christ in Christian Union. It was formerly located behind the church at the corner of Second and East. Str. The two gentlmen on top of the house are employees of the Electric Co. and the Telephone Co. who were guiding the wires across the building. (Staff photo)
