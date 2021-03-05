ODOT logo

Chillicothe, Ohio (Thursday, March 4, 2021) -The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County next week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

NEW* S.R. 772 Slide Repair – S.R. 772 will be reduced to one, 13-foot lane between S.R. 124 and McKinney Road starting March 15 at 7 AM. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2021

NEW* Pike Lake State Park Resurfacing – Various park roads in Pike Lake State Park will be reduced to one lane daily from 7 AM – 5 PM starting March 15. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers. Estimated completion: Spring 2021

NEW* S.R. 32/Shyville Road Intersection Improvement – Beginning March 15, traffic lanes on S.R. 32 will be shifted in advance of construction of a new RCUT intersection design. Additional traffic impacts will be communicated as the project progresses. Estimated completion: Spring 2021

For more information contact: District 9 Public Information Office at 740-774-8834

