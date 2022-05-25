GALLIPOLIS — The Ohio Valley Bank recently announced the 2022 recipients of its 4-H scholarship.
Among the six recipients was Wyatt Fout of Piketon High School. Named as the Pike County Scholar, Fout is the son of Matt and Sherry Fout.
A member of the Beaver Valley Livestock 4-H Club, he plans to attend Shawnee State University this fall, where he will study education.
Katelynn Higginbotham, Grant Mastin, Cooper Schagel, Hayley Keefer, and Rylee Hightower were the others named as recipients. To date, the bank has helped 247 4-H members pay for college through the program.
Created in 1986, for more than 30 years the Ohio Valley Bank 4-H Scholarship Program has recognized outstanding high school seniors for their accomplishments in 4-H. Recipients receive $3,000 over four years which is typically presented to them during the county fair.
Winners are determined by 4-H advisors and volunteers. 4-H involvement accounts for 50 percent of the decision. The other half considers the individual’s experiences in other groups and activities, academic accomplishments and potential for success.
Ohio Valley Bank, which operates 16 offices and was established in 1872, is a FDIC-insured community bank based in Gallipolis, Ohio, and is a state member bank of the Federal Reserve. Common stock for the bank’s parent company, Ohio Valley Banc Corp., is traded on The NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol OVBC. More information can be found at Ohio Valley Bank’s website at www.ovbc.com.
