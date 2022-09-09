Atomic Credit Union would like to invite all graduating high school seniors to apply for a $500 scholarship. The 2022/2023 scholarship program is now open to all graduating high school students who are members of Atomic Credit Union. You can pick up your scholarship application at any of our branch locations, or you can access it online by visiting the website at www.atomiccu.com.

In order to be eligible for the scholarship, the student applicant must be a member of Atomic Credit Union, with membership being opened prior to December 31, 2022. The student must maintain a minimum 2.5 GPA on a 4.0 scale, and plan to attend a college or university in the summer or fall of 2023. Deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 31, 2023.

