The Pike County Hunger Walk has been the largest annual fundraiser to support the efforts of the Pike Outreach Food Pantry, which has served persons all over Pike County for 35 years.
For 30 years, a portion of the local walk donations were shared with Church World Service CROP Hunger Walks. For the past five years, the Hunger Walk has only supported our local organization exclusively. The walk allows 100 percent of donated funds stay within the county borders to support those that struggle to feed, clothe, and house their families.
When the 2020 Pike County Hunger Walk Committee met in the summer to plan the October walk, options were discussed about how to safely hold the event for the Pike Outreach Food Pantry in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic. It was mutually agreed to have a virtual event.
According to “Meetings Today”, a virtual event is defined as an occurrence of people gathering together where some or all of the attendees are not physically in the same location, but are connected in a common environment.
Pastor and Pike Outreach President Josh Remy created an optional one mile Hunger Walk map in downtown Waverly. Participants were asked to follow four suggestions: 1/ Walk, 2/ Pray, 3/ Give and 4/ Post. They were asked dedicate some time between October 1 through 31 to help raise awareness of the hunger in our community by using his route or a route of their own choice.
During and after the walk, participants were asked to pray for all those in our community who are experiencing hunger and for all those helping to fight poverty; to make a donation to the local food pantry by dropping off cash, sending a check, or by going to Pike Outreach’s Facebook page; and share on social media and encourage others to get involved. They could use the hashtag #virtualhungerwalk2020 to post their picture to show their support of the mission.
Even though Covid-19 has affected every family, church, organization, and school this year, this year ‘s contributions totaled $8,260 and exceeded last year’s 2019 contributions of $6,718, plus a large quantity of donated non-perishable foods items.
Some of the 2020 donors included Bristol Village Homes, Bristol Village residents, Rotary Club of Pike County, First Presbyterian Church, Omega United Methodist Church, and Waverly Church of Christ. Other individuals, organizations, and contributions were made on Facebook and/or sent directly to Pike Outreach.
Pike Outreach Food Pantry and the 2020 Pike County Hunger Walk Committee are grateful to each and everyone for your steady and substantial support of the annual Hunger Walk. Those serving this year included: Elisabeth Howard, Outreach Executive Director; Autumn Topping, Outreach Pantry Manager; Pastor Josh Remy, Outreach President, and Nancy Billings, Hunger Walk Co-Coordinators; Rev. Calvin Tysen, Treasurer; Jim Clark, Assistant Treasurer; Bill Webb, BV Fundraiser; Julie Billings, Pike County News Watchman Publicity, and Zack Ross, Waverly High School Marching Band Director.
