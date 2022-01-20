1. WCS BOE announces 2022 meeting schedule

The Waverly City Schools Board of Education will hold their regular monthly meetings this year on the second Wednesday of each month at 5:00 p.m. in the High School Study Hall unless otherwise noted.

2. New COVID-19 testing sites coming to region

Earlier this week, Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional COVID-19 testing sites to come to southern Ohio as numbers surge.

The new locations are three Holzer urgent care centers in Athens (2131 E. State St.), Pomeroy (88 East Memorial Dr.), and Jackson (500 Burlington Rd.). Adena Regional Medical Center, 272 Hospital Rd. in Chillicothe also continues to serve as a testing center.

3. Jan. 23 in History

On Jan. 23, 1951, President Harry S. Truman created the Commission on Internal Security and Individual Rights, to monitor the anti-Communist campaign. On Jan. 23, 1969, NASA unveiled moon-landing craft. In less than six months, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first men to walk on the moon. On Jan. 23, 1973, President Richard Nixon claimed that Vietnam peace had been reached in Paris and that the POWs would be home in 60 days. On Jan. 23, 1977, Alex Haley's Roots began a record-breaking eight-night broadcast on ABC.

This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.

