COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber announced that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.
Wilmington City School District, Clinton County
Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ross County
Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative, Pike County
Mariemont City School District, Hamilton County
Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments, Lawrence County
Madeira City School District, Hamilton County
Milford Exempted Village School District, Clermont County
Scioto Valley Local School District, Pike County
Wheelersburg Local School District, Scioto County
Green Local School District, Scioto County
Hamilton County Educational Service Center, Hamilton County
New Boston Local School District, Scioto County
Minford Local School District, Scioto County
Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Clinton County
Madison Local School District, Butler County
The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Less than 8% of the entities we audit qualify for the Award.
Entities that receive the Award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:
Financial reports must be filed with the Auditor of State's office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles)
No findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs
Management letter contains no comment related to ethics referrals, questioned costs more than the threshold, untimely annual financial report submission, bank reconciliation issues, failure to obtain a timely Single Audit, findings for recovery more than $500, public meetings or public records issues
