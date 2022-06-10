COLUMBUS — Auditor of State Keith Faber announced that the following entities received the Auditor of State Award for their clean audit reports.

  • Wilmington City School District, Clinton County
  • Chillicothe Metropolitan Housing Authority, Ross County
  • Southern Ohio Diversification Initiative, Pike County
  • Mariemont City School District, Hamilton County
  • Lawrence County Schools Council of Governments, Lawrence County
  • Madeira City School District, Hamilton County
  • Milford Exempted Village School District, Clermont County
  • Scioto Valley Local School District, Pike County
  • Wheelersburg Local School District, Scioto County
  • Green Local School District, Scioto County
  • Hamilton County Educational Service Center, Hamilton County
  • New Boston Local School District, Scioto County
  • Minford Local School District, Scioto County
  • Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Clinton County
  • Madison Local School District, Butler County

The Auditor’s office presents the Auditor of State Award to local governments and school districts upon the completion of a financial audit. Less than 8% of the entities we audit qualify for the Award.

Entities that receive the Award meet the following criteria of a “clean” audit report:

  • Financial reports must be filed with the Auditor of State's office by the statutory due date, without extension, via the Hinkle System and in accordance with GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles)
  • No findings for recovery, material citations, material weakness, significant deficiencies, Uniform Guidance (Single Audit) findings or questioned costs
  • Management letter contains no comment related to ethics referrals, questioned costs more than the threshold, untimely annual financial report submission, bank reconciliation issues, failure to obtain a timely Single Audit, findings for recovery more than $500, public meetings or public records issues
  • No other financial or other concerns

