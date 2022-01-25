Cody

Cody is looking for a new family because he lost his mom. He is 26 pounds, 2-3 years old, and has been vaccinated and treated for parasites. No small children.

For more information on Cody and other dogs, visit Pike Pet Pals at their 2575 Alma Omega Rd. Waverly location or on Facebook by searching “Pike Pet Pals.”

