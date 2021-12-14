1. Peterson announces approval of funds investing in southeast Ohio state parks
State Sen. Bob Peterson (R- Washington Court House) announced the approval of funds in two regional parks earlier this week.
Among them is an investment in Waverly's Lake White State Park. See inside for more details.
2. Local church hosting Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday
The Piketon-Jasper United Methodist Church, 619 East 2nd Street, Piketon, will be holding its Christmas Candlelight Service on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. The Waverly High School Madrigal Singers will be performing as well as Zack Ross, church pianist, and Sarah Brushart, church organist. Refreshments will be served after the service. Everyone is welcome to attend.
3. Dec. 15 in History
On Dec. 15, 1791, The Bill of Rights was ratified in Congress. On Dec. 15, 1961, Adolf Eichmann, the former German Gestapo official accused of a major role in the Nazi murder of 6 million Jews, was sentenced by a Jerusalem court to be hanged. On Dec. 15, 1973, The American Psychiatric Association voted to remove homosexuality from its official list of psychiatric disorders.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
