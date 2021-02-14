PIKE COUNTY COURT
Jan. 4, 2021
Garry J. Johnson - Obstruction of official business. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to prosecute. Defendant is serving federal prison sentence. No cost to defendant.
Ralph E. Humphrey III - Theft, criminal damages and criminal trespass. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Houston Levi M. Owens - Criminal trespass. No contest. Guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Clyde Tackett. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 5709 State Route 220, Waverly, Ohio 45690. 8 jail days. $100 court costs.
Gary E. Southworth - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Erica F. Matthews - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jan. 6, 2021
Shannon L. Tomblin - Theft, non. compliance license suspension, and no operator’s license. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. Restitution to be paid in full.
Shannon L. Tomblin - Physical control. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and complete residential treatment.
Angela D. Leeth - Assault, obstruction of official business, persistent disorderly conduct (2X). Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with other cases. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and refrain from all contact with Bertha Campbell. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 115 Ford Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. Defendant shall undergo mental health and anger management counseling. 30 jail days. $100 in court costs.
Angela D. Leeth - Menacing and public intoxication. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Alexander M.S. Strong - Criminal damages. No contest. Three years standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Brian Creasman in the amount of $1,500.00, or sum equal to victim’s deductible. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact. $100 in court costs.
Timothy J. Henson - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Cathy J. Moore - O.V.I./Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three year standard probation. Defendant is a first time offender within 10 years for sentencing purposes. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Leroy F. Laut - OVI/Under the influence, no operator’s license, driving under suspension (fail/reinstate), and fictitious registration. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to next term of grand jury. Random drug testing.
Samantha A. Turner - Driving under suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall diligently try to obtain a valid Ohio Motor Vehicle Operator’s License and full driving privileges, and the defendant shall report the defendant’s efforts in writing. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.