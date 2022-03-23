Give me more days to sit outside and hear tweeting and chirping. I want more warm, sunny days that make spending time outdoors easy to do. Let the weather be pleasant, and the ground not so muddy. The green grass and flowers will rise and bloom. Insects will crawl and buzz. We will say goodbye to cold and welcome longer periods of daylight. Spring will not just be a distant dream. It will be reality.
On a March 9 morning, what is with this snow falling and piling up on the ground? Salamanders and frogs have migrated. Skunk cabbage and snow trillium are blooming. Tree buds are swelling. A few hours later, the snow disappeared. Here it is March 10. Today the sun is shining. It is warmer than yesterday. Yet snow and teen digits are in the forecast again. Another Winter Storm Watch is looming. Saturday may bring three to five inches. Next week looks warm so you know it will not last. This pendulum swing is not unusual at this time of the year.
Winter 2022 has not been mild. Depending on your perspective, sizable snowfall, an ice storm, the usual flooding, and high winds were the highlights or downsides.
Looking at things in the right way, it still held beauty. Lake (Snow) White has been completely covered in white this winter. The snow disappeared. The lake stayed frozen solid for days. Clear blue skies, intense like Pantone 2387 C, painted the observable expanse above us a vibrant hue.
Forests of Glistening Glass showcased ice-covered trees at sunrise. The clouds of coming storms were sometimes low and large and gray. Hoarfrost greeted us one morning. On another, a cotton candy sunrise came.
The increasing and approaching onset of our next season includes rain. The Scioto River and area creeks have overflowed their banks several times. February's flooded farm fields have been more full than I can remember. It is early March. Again more rain topped with a little snowmelt pushed flowing water beyond its banks. The migrant waterfowl, season at its peak, enjoy many places to be. A lone Great Blue Heron keeps taking advantage of pools of rainwater near Lake White.
Spring to fall in Ohio is like a marathon for me. This is the warm up. Red-winged Blackbird's conk-la-ree! call is back. This week people reported Tree Swallows sightings on Athens Area Birders. If they are not back in Pike County now, they soon should be. While American Robins never leave our area, flocks are now easy to find in grassy areas. The peter-peter-peter mating call of the Tufted Titmouse is sounding loud and clear. Spring peepers are singing at night. Drumming woodpeckers are sounding the call. Nature knows the rhythm. A shift is coming. Spring is almost here.
As we say goodbye to winter for another year, remnants remain. Dark-eyed Juncos and ducks are still here. Fallen leaves expose deciduous tree crowns. Tracks in the snow will soon be a thing of the past. For the most part, galls, fruit, and seeds are exhausted resources, winter's sustenance depleted. The end of this season is a door. It is an exit and an entryway. A transition is already taking place.
Winter's little cold snaps are fleeting fast. They come and go. Seasonal change requires this mandatory part of the process. The rushing tide, flourish, onset of coming spring is a fanfare. Evidence everywhere heralds the great outpouring of life. Spring is a time of rebirth. The tilt of the earth's axis each year causes it to happen. Tonight, March 11, is the night for the snow to fall again. Let the snow begin.
