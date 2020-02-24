PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Dec. 16, 2019
Kandie S. Holsinger - Domestic violence and abduction. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kandie S. Holsinger - Interfere with custody. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall comply with all custody orders pertaining to Christopher Barfield Jr. in Pike County Juvenile Court.
Mckenzie Mary F. Pollock - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Johnnie R. Stapleton Jr. - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall undergo domestic violence counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Brianna Spradlin and family and Brenda Wolfenbarker. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at Brianna Spradlin's residence and 11069 State Route 124, Piketon, Ohio 45661. $100 in court costs.
Johnnie R. Stapleton Jr. - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle L. Ward - Violation of protection order. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall refrain from all contact with Tara Mullett. Defendant shall stay away from the premises located at 255 St. Anthony's Lane, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs.
Kyle L. Ward - Resisting arrest. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Tony L. Mustard - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Dec. 18, 2019
Samantha H. Howard - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. Charging officer is no longer employed with the Pike County Sheriff's Department. No cost to defendant.
Calvin A. Kerns II - Criminal trespass. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Jail sentence is concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0022 A and B. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Michael Schiller and stay away from the premises located at 8453 State Route 124, Latham, Ohio 45646. $100 in court costs.
Christopher R.A. Smith - Flee/elude. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19TRD1290 C and 18CRB0132 A. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Christopher R.A. Smith - Obstruction of official business and resisting arrest. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher R.A. Smith - Driving under suspension - Financial Responsibility Act and reckless operation. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher R.A. Smith - Fictitious registration. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Merle E. Smith - Assault. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with William Fitch and Chasity Kerns and shall stay away from the premises located at Fox Run Apartments, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Sarah E. Sentz - Pass bad check. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. To terminate upon payment of fines, costs and restitution. Defendant shall pay restitution to corner market in the amount of $150 and shall stay way from the premises located at the Corner Market, Piketon, Ohio 45661.
Richard D. Rittenhouse - Theft of motor vehicle, possession of criminal tools, vandalism (2X), petty theft and obstructing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be re-filed with amended charges. No cost to defendant.
Sabrina Gilbert - Financial Responsibility Act license suspension. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $125 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jarrod Emler - OVI/Under the influence, OVI/Breath (low), and distracted driving. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. D.D.I.P. completed (Driver Intervention Program). No cost to defendant.
