As a Credit Union we remain committed to our community, especially during the hardest of times. Our local youth will begin the 2020/2021 school year soon! And whether it's home school, a normal school year, or a split schedule, they need our help with mandatory items to assist them with their school work!

That's why year after year we hold our annual school supply drive for our local students. All items stay local, and we match all donations! During the month of July, you can drop off your donated school supplies to any of our branch locations. At the beginning of August, all school supplies will be delivered to our local schools.

Items requested include, but are not limited to:

Number 2 pencils, pens, scissors, glue sticks, tissues, pencil cases, binders, crayons, colored pencils, markers, mechanical pencils, pencil sharpeners, rulers, folders, loose leaf paper, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks.

Thank you in advance for participating and helping our communities!

Atomic Credit Union serves over 54,000 members at 13 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.

Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA.

