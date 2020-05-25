Although they couldn’t physically go through their Waverly High School Class of 2020 graduation together, a trio of WHS seniors still found ways to keep their connection from being broken by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Allison Entler, Kenzie Penrod and Audrey Barnett have been best of friends for much of their school career at Waverly. The trio took time to share what the past two-plus months have been like as high school seniors anticipating their graduation day.
Waverly held a virtual graduation ceremony, scheduling appointments for each student to walk across the stage and receive his or her diploma. It was filmed and photographed to be shared online through Vimeo and YouTube. The video may be accessed at the following links: https://vimeo.com/user109629251, https://www.youtube.com/watch?
v=Qn5fJFWD7sA&t=2s, or https://www.facebook.com/waverlycityschools. The video was uploaded online to be available on May 24 at 2 p.m., which is when graduation was originally scheduled to take place.
In order to have the virtual graduation and allow enough time for different groups to go in and out of the school while social distancing, the ceremony was spread over six different days to allow all 132 students to graduate. Kenzie Penrod was one of the last students to go through graduation during the final day of the virtual ceremony on Monday, May 18. Audrey Barnett and Allison Entler joined Penrod’s family to watch her receive her diploma.
The last two months have been anything but normal for the students, but they all tried to make the best of the situation.
“It was so boring to be stuck at home when you compare it to going to school and seeing everyone. Then all of a sudden you couldn’t go anywhere,” said Penrod. “I’m lucky enough to go to camp at Butler Springs (Christian Camp) to work, so I am around a lot of my friends right now. I’ve been going there since I was young and started working there as I’ve been aged into working. I’m very blessed.”
Penrod’s job at the camp currently involves getting facilities ready for the time when Butler Springs is allowed to open.
“Right now, I am helping to do maintenance work to make sure our camp is ready for campers when quarantine is over. I’m also a dinner cook. I’ve been doing that job for three years. It is very entertaining. Cooking for 150 can be a little crazy,” said Penrod.
“The staff goes to work usually the Monday after Waverly’s graduation. We train for a week, and then we are usually open until August. We’ve already canceled our first three weeks, and then moved or postponed a bunch of camps. We are in limbo for the rest of the summer.”
Barnett quickly found another outlet in her free time, providing a much-needed service by taking a job.
“I’ve been working a full-time job at a pharmacy. I started working there the week after we got the announcement we would be out for three weeks. I wanted something to do because I hate being at home by myself all the time. I also did it because I like helping people, and that was a good way for me to help people,” said Barnett.
“It is a little worrisome (about COVID-19) when I go home. But the pharmacy that I work at has taken all of the precautions. I’m wearing a mask all of the time and I have very limited contact with customers. It is really nice what they are doing.”
Entler, a post-secondary option student who takes some classes at Shawnee State University, continued to concentrate on her school work.
“Even throughout quarantine, I was taking college classes, so my stats course was still online. Once that ended, everything was pretty boring,” said Entler. “My dad is starting his own little construction company. I’ve helped him with a few jobs here and there. Mainly, I was trying to be creative and find things to do while doing schoolwork.”
Not having the opportunity to properly say goodbye to some of their classmates, friends and school staff made it difficult for all involved.
“Every single day there’s people that you are like ‘Wow, I haven’t seen them since quarantine and I really really miss them.’ You have to stay home, so you can’t go out and see them. It has been quite an experience,” said Barnett.
Penrod added, “During the whole first month of quarantine, we didn’t see each other hardly at all. It was very drastic going from school and seeing your friends five days a week to zero contact with anybody.”
Entler, Penrod and Barnett all worked to follow the rules and guidelines issued by the state of Ohio, aiming to do their part in the battle against COVID-19.
“I just remember being very frustrated, like Kenzie said, because you went from seeing people every day to not seeing anyone,” said Entler. “Then I began to get frustrated because people would be talking about not being able to see their friends and missing how life used to be, but they wouldn’t follow quarantine rules. I missed my friends just as much as anyone else, but I knew we had to stay inside to get to see them.”
Barnett agreed, saying, “Like Alli said, it was frustrating because people weren’t following the quarantine rule. I wanted to come back to school. So if I wasn’t at work, I stayed at home. I wanted to stop the spread and be able to go back to school. Obviously it didn’t happen. But I was trying to do everything I could to come back, especially for my senior year. This is your last year to spent with all of the people you have been close with throughout school.”
She added, “Kenzie and I have been best friends since kindergarten, and we (the group) have been best friends since the fourth grade. We’ve always been close. Having the last couple of months taken away from us, it was really hard.”
The girls also missed their extracurricular activities.
“I’m so bummed about softball,” said Penrod, who would have been the senior first baseman for the Lady Tigers. “I was on my phone the other day, and it gave me a two-year reminder of us winning the district championship. I had my whole season taken away, but I understand why they did it, so I can’t be too upset by it.”
“Another thing we were upset about was that we were on the Waverly High School Science Bowl Team. We were supposed to go to nationals, and that got canceled,” said Barnett, speaking of herself, Penrod and Entler. “That was hard. We all understand why they are doing it, and we appreciate that they are trying to keep everybody else safe.”
Despite not being able to be together every day, all three agreed that their friendship had grown in other ways.
“We realized we didn’t have to see each other every day in order to be best friends. I still know I can come to them for anything,” said Entler. “But I know, obviously with quarantine, I can’t hug them like I used to. I imagined getting all of our graduation and prom pictures together, but it is hard to get everyone in the picture when you have to be that far apart. I don’t think there is a lens that big.”
The trio also appreciated the fact that they were able to have a graduation, even though it wasn’t the graduation they all planned to have prior to the coronavirus closure.
“I know a lot has been taken away from us,” said Entler. “We all still need to be grateful that we were able to have a ceremony and we are all healthy. Health and keeping everyone else safe is more important than dressing up with 100 other people.”
Barnett continued, “Some schools aren’t allowing parents or anybody in the room. The student walks across the stage and they videotape it and send the family the video. It is nice that we have the opportunity to have our close friends and family in there with us.”
All three loved participating in the senior parade, which began and ended at Waverly High School on May 9. It traveled through the streets of Waverly for friends, family, and supporters to watch. The parade also passed through the downtown gymnasium parking lot where students had the opportunity to wave and honk at their teachers.
“Regardless of what has been taken away from us, I’m very grateful for what they have done for us,” said Penrod. “We thought that we might not get to have a graduation this year. They organized prom on the porch for us when they didn’t have to do it. The school went above and beyond for us.”
Although they won’t be in the same hallways every day at Waverly High School, the trio will all be on the campus of Shawnee State University together in the fall. They could possibly all end up in the medical field someday. Penrod plans to go into nursing, Barnett will pursue radiology, and Entler is between biomedical engineering or business administration for a major.
“I think this whole COVID/quarantine thing has taught me not to take anything for granted because you don’t know what is going to happen tomorrow,” said Barnett. “I think you should really cherish the time you get to spend with the people around you and the people that you are close to because you never know when it is just going to end and you aren’t going to get to see them like you thought you would.”
“Hold people close and appreciate the small things,” finished Entler.
