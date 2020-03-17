Store hours
With all the changes in daily life due to COVID-19, we at Goodwill of South Central Ohio are reducing store hours temporarily.
Effective March 16, 2020, store hours are reduced to 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday at all eight of our stores. The Chillicothe, Waverly, Circleville, and Athens stores will remain open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. The McArthur, Logan, and Jackson stores, as of March 15, are closed on Sundays. The Washington Court House store will remain closed as usual on Sundays.
We will continue to collect donations during business hours. Your support through donations and purchases is an integral part in accomplishing our mission as a nonprofit to improve the quality of life and job opportunities for those with disabilities.
Good Turn Day
Our Spring Good Turn Day set for this Saturday, March, 21, 2020, is being modified. We are cancelling volunteer opportunities as a way to earn a patch. Scouts may still earn a patch by donating a large trash bag of items on that day. Be aware our store hours have changed. We will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
While typically we require the scout be present to make the donation, we will waive that requirement. A limited number of patches will be available at stores. If we run out, staff will take down information so we can work to get more patches and mail them to those owed.
These changes apply to our eight stores – Athens, Chillicothe, Circleville, Jackson, Logan, McArthur, Waverly, and Washington Court House. We will consider doing a second Spring Good Turn Day with volunteer opportunities once officials have lifted social distancing restrictions.
