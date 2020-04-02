Branden Jackman, public information officer for the Highland County Emergency Operations Center, is asking the public for donations of cloth face masks.
"There's been a lot of buzz on Facebook about sewing cloth masks to help those on the front lines of this (COVID-19) battle," Jackman said. "We have a dwindling supply of personal protective equipment and are going to utilize cloth masks to cover the N95 masks, and also issue these masks to those who have nothing."
Donated cloth masks will be laundered prior to being issued to health care providers and those in public safety roles. Those receiving the masks will then be responsible for laundering the masks, Jackman said.
Jackman has provided "some points to ponder" when donating masks to the Highland County Emergency Operations Center:
• Masks should be made of tightly-woven, 100 percent cotton fabric.
• Cloth ties are (acceptable) if you do not want to use elastic
• Water-repellant fabric is not a requirement
• Non-smoking homes only please.
• Both men and women will be using the masks.
• If you are ill, please do not sew or donate masks.
Jackman encourages donors to share photos of their masks on social media and with friends.
"There has been so much bad news, let's get some good news out as well," Jackman said. "If you share on social media, please use the hashtag #wearehighland so everyone can see the effort being put forth to fight COVID-19."
Mask donors can have their masks picked up by sending an email to donations@pcjefd.org
"As always, if you believe you have symptoms of coronavirus and can't manage your symptoms by yourself, please call any health care provider ahead of showing up at their office," Jackman said.
For additional information, contact Jackman at branden@pcjefd.org or 937-402-0172.
