For the second year in a row, Kirchoff Automotive of Waverly is participating in Honda’s Week of Service project. Each year, the Honda motor company asks their suppliers to participate in the project to give back to the communities they are located in. Kirchoff held a community clean-up event on Friday to serve the surrounding community in Waverly. Due to the rain that came through the area on Friday afternoon, the event will also carry into Monday of next week.
Kirchoff of Waverly works with the Honda company by producing and supplying Cross Car Beams for Honda Accord, Civic, ILX, and Acura vehicles. According to Kirchoff representative and IATF/EHS Director Charlotte Darnell, “Our employees believe in giving back to the community where and when possible. The roadside clean up today is one way we can make our community better by cleaning up the road debris. This is a joint effort with all employees, hourly as well as management, to take the time to lend a hand. We look forward to more community events such as this.”
The following is the Community Service Project portion of a recent Honda press release which details the overall goal of the initiative, “In addition to the virtual food drive, Honda associates, dealers and suppliers across North America have pledged to complete additional community service projects throughout the summer months. The projects range from blood drives, to food packing, to beautification efforts for local communities. Virtual events are also planned, focusing on environmental education programs, CPR safety and other community needs. Since its inception in 2016, more than 2,000 service projects have been completed during Team Honda Week of Service.
“The last year has taken an incredible toll on many communities, and we’re proud of the Honda associates who remain focused on giving back and helping others,” said Hunsicker. “We also owe our dealers and suppliers a special thanks for the time and resources they dedicate to our volunteer and community efforts. Even during a pandemic, the Honda family continues to be a powerful force for good within local communities.”
Volunteers are provided with Team Honda face masks and COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place for in-person projects.”
