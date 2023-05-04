Coreno

Shawnee State University Deans Dr. Kimberly Inman (left, College of Arts & Sciences) and Dr. Paul Madden (center, College of Professional Studies) present the Dean’s Award to Bryce Coreno (right) for his research “Engaging Students with Local History Projects in the Social Studies Classroom”.

 Shawnee State University

Shawnee State University’s Bryce Coreno, of Piketon, presented his own research “Engaging Students with Local History Projects in the Social Studies Classroom” at this year’s Celebration of Scholarship conference. An Adolescent-to-Young Adult Social Studies Education major, Coreno implemented an action research experiment into the classroom and received the Dean’s Award for his research.

“The goal of my project was to see if I could use the local history of a school district's community to get students engaged in the subject of social studies,” he said. “I had students complete two local history activities and fill out a final survey on the subject.”


