Shawnee State University Deans Dr. Kimberly Inman (left, College of Arts & Sciences) and Dr. Paul Madden (center, College of Professional Studies) present the Dean’s Award to Bryce Coreno (right) for his research “Engaging Students with Local History Projects in the Social Studies Classroom”.
Shawnee State University’s Bryce Coreno, of Piketon, presented his own research “Engaging Students with Local History Projects in the Social Studies Classroom” at this year’s Celebration of Scholarship conference. An Adolescent-to-Young Adult Social Studies Education major, Coreno implemented an action research experiment into the classroom and received the Dean’s Award for his research.
“The goal of my project was to see if I could use the local history of a school district's community to get students engaged in the subject of social studies,” he said. “I had students complete two local history activities and fill out a final survey on the subject.”
While Coreno would like to expand this project to increase student engagement in the classroom, he hopes in his future teaching position he will be able to give this opportunity to more students and offer more local history project connections.
Mentored by Dr. John Roush of the SSU School of Education, Coreno was grateful for the support of his faculty members as well as his classmates and family members leading up to the conference.
“I was very terrified to present but I found comfort in my friends, colleagues, and mentors who were there to support us,” he said.
To learn more about the annual Celebration of Scholarship conference at Shawnee State University, visit www.shawnee.edu/cos.
