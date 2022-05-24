WAVERLY — Rightfully so, athletes at Waverly High School have oft-been celebrated at signing days as they take their talents to the next level.
That has not been the case for performers in the arts at WHS, however, until recently.
Change came on Monday during a celebration of six WHS students who will be continuing their musical careers in college.
Organized by band director Zack Ross, this achievement- students going to four universities in-state and out-of-state- was no small task he said.
“All of our students spent hours and years practicing and were able to find something that they love,” he said, the event held at the WHS auditorium.
In addition to the students and their families, attendance also included Superintendent J. Edward Dickens and Jarrod Hartzler of the Ohio Alliance for Arts Education.
Dickens, now in his 29th year in the district, lauded the schools for its programs which has grown to new heights over the years.
The first program he witnessed was the Waverly Middle School visual arts program.
“I was just amazed because I felt like ‘Wow, they are really doing art,’” he said. “It was more than just playing with clay or drawing things using arts supplies, but not really doing art.”
Until recently, Dickens served as high school play director for the last 25 years. He also played with the alumni band as a drummer at the invitation of Ross, despite not being an alumni.
“I guess if you’re superintendent, you should be allowed to play with the band if you can play an instrument,” he quipped.
All but one of the six students celebrated on Monday will be attending state schools, that one exception Noah Clifton who will attend Belmont University in Nashville.
Clifton, a member of the Polarity pop a cappella group since the eighth grade, was congratulated by Belmont University Admissions Counselor Emily Box via zoom.
Both Reese Nichols and Jack Pfeiffer will be attending Ohio State University to study art education and music education respectively. They won’t be too far from Jayden Steele and Jayda Whitt, who will both be studying music education at Capital University. Haylee South will also major in music education at Youngstown State University.
The idea behind the fine arts signing day came from Ashland (Ohio) City Schools, Ross said, an idea supported by Hartzler and the OAAE.
Hartzler, his organization in-charge of advocating for music education funding at the state-level, shared extra detail as to how Ashland’s celebration came to be.
Like Waverly, Hartzler said the school had multiple students who had been accepted into collegiate musical departments across the country.
“The real thought was ‘Why aren’t we celebrating this?’” he said.
Principal Joel Shepherd made the closing remarks on the event as the graduating seniors close out their time in Waverly.
Their talents will be lost, but he believes the program is definitely still in good hands.
“We have some great, young talent who has learned from these seniors and what it takes to be successful in the arts,” he said.
