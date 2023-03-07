(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced that the state has launched new data dashboards to better track and report data on overdose deaths and other substance-use related measures for all 88 Ohio counties.

These statewide dashboards were adopted and expanded from dashboards created through the National Institutes of Health-funded HEALing Communities Study – the largest implementation study ever conducted in addiction research – aimed at investigating how tools for preventing and treating opioid misuse, opioid use disorder (OUD), and opioid overdose are most effective at the local level.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments