PORTSMOUTH- Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veteran Services offers opportunities and support for military-connected students pursuing their college education.
The office coordinates and introduces students to academic and social programs focusing on veterans’ unique questions and needs. Its mission is to assist veterans, active military, or family members in obtaining the benefits and entitlements they have earned by serving in the U.S. military.
“We understand how military-connected students have unique situations and questions related to their college experience,” Tiffany Hartman, SSU’s Director of Student Life, said. “The Office of Military & Veterans Services can help with advice and direction on enrollment, their courses, and provides support throughout the student’s college career.”
Military Times magazine ranked SSU as one of the “Best for Vets” colleges in 2021. The Office of Military & Veteran Services’ supports and advises students regarding their educational benefits, career-related subjects, and available community resources. SSU also offers counseling, health, and wellness services tailored to students’ needs and situations.
“The well-being of military-connected students is a top priority,” Doug Shoemaker, Assistant Director of Financial Aid said. “Shawnee has committed to military and veteran students and families by providing resources and serving as an advocate for our students with campus and community agencies. A dedicated admissions associate, a special veteran’s lounge, and the Student Veterans of America organization are also a part of our services.”
Among the top military benefits used at SSU are the Ohio National Guard-Chapter 1606 scholarship, Dependent Benefits - Chapter 35 tuition assistance, and the Post 9/11 GI Bill - Chapter 33 tuition assistance.
For more information about Shawnee State University’s Office of Military & Veteran Services, visit www.shawnee.edu/veterans or call (740) 351-4441.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.