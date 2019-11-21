The Paint Valley Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services (ADAMH) Board has been awarded $1,588,812.84 to continue the programming started in year one of the State Opiod Response (SOR) funding.
Funding will be utilized in all five of the counties served by the ADAMH Board (Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross). The funds will expand the already existing SOR Treatment Navigator projects within the local court system and will maintain the peer support specialist positions for persons in recovery from opioid use disorder. In addition, the funding will also be used to assist in maintaining residential treatment and expanding recovery housing within our system of care.
Executive Director Penny Dehner stated, "We are excited to continue to collaborate with so many agencies in a Recovery Oriented System of Care. This funding has allowed us to strengthen treatment options and allowed additional supports throughout the recovery process."
The Paint Valley ADAMH Board was created in 1967 to ensure the availability of community-based alcohol, drug addiction and mental health services for the residents of Fayette, Highland, Pickaway, Pike and Ross counties.
