Due to COVID-19, we feel it necessary to limit our contact with the general public. Therefore, beginning March 17, 2020, our office will be conducting dealer business only.

Effective March 17, we will not be accepting passport applications until April 6, or further notice.

Dealers can bring their work in to be processed between the hours of 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. daily. The work will be processed, completed and picked up between 12 and 1 p.m. Dealers can drop packets off with front government center security.

We are attempting to keep everyone safe through these difficult times. We will not be charging late fees to anyone between March 17, 2020, until the day we reopen to the public.

Thank you for your patience and understanding. Stay safe. Pray for our Great Nation.

