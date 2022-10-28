COLUMBUS, Ohio – School districts, universities, non-profits, and other eligible organizations are invited to apply for $500,000 in boating safety education grants distributed by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR).

“We want to make sure everyone in Ohio has a fun and safe boating experience,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz. “These grants will help people learn the ways of the water, provide safe equipment, and ensure boaters have everything they need to make cherished memories on our lakes, rivers, and streams.”


