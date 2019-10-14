PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Aug. 7, 2019
Zachary D. Lewis - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act (driving without insurance). Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Steven J. Merritt - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Chester P. Howard - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be re-filed on long form complaint. No cost to defendant.
Aug. 8, 2019
Stanley R. Wilburn - Financial Responsibility suspension. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Aug. 9, 2019
Rusty S. Mongold II - Handle firearm and receiving stolen property. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond is modified to own recognizance bond, random drug testing, no contact with Opie Detty & Nevea Markin.
Aug. 12, 2019
Vickie L. Kirk - Pass bad check. Pled guilty. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to County Line Carry-Out in the amount of $75.00 and shall stay away from the premises located at the County Line Carry-Out.
Danny W. Edwards - Theft (6X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant completed diversion program. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Jeffrey K. Bryant - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Defendant to pay court costs. $100 in court costs.
Richard Wireman - Possess wild ginseng. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Defendant shall forfeit the ginseng to Department of Natural Resources. $130 fine. $100 in court costs.
Christina R. DePugh - Possession of methamphetamine. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRB0456. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Christina R. DePugh - Inducing panic, obstruction of official business, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Keshia J. Sandlin - Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
