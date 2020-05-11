ODOT logo

The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County this week. All outlined work is weather permitting.

Watson Road slide repair – Watson Road is reduced to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 124 bridge replacement – state Route 124 between Spicy Run Road and Latham Hill Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

State Route 104 culvert replacement – state Route104 between Loys Run Road and Ganderhook Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.

Pike County guardrail repair – Starting Monday, May 11 a guardrail repair project will begin on various county roads throughout Pike County. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed.

