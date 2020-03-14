Adena Health System announced on Friday that it is implementing visitor restrictions to prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses, including the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Adena is taking these additional measures to ensure the health and safety of our patients, visitors and staff,” said Chief Clinical Officer Kirk Tucker, MD. “We understand how important the support of loved ones and friends are to patients during the healing process, but as the situation surrounding COVID-19 continues to evolve, we felt the need to take additional steps to help control the spread of illness.”
Effective immediately at Adena’s two critical-access hospitals, including Adena Pike Medical Center in Waverly and Adena Greenfield Medical Center in Greenfield, as well as Adena Cancer Center and all urgent care locations, no visitors will be allowed in clinical care areas unless deemed absolutely necessary by the patient’s care team.
Adena Regional Medical Center in Chillicothe is also limiting visitors and their access to patients as a precaution with specific guidelines:
• Only one visitor per patient at a time.
• All visitors must be 13 years and older.
• Exceptions may be made for patients visiting the specialty care nursery, pediatric, obstetric, or psychiatric units, and for those visiting patients receiving end-of-life care.
Tucker added, “Anyone that is experiencing cold or flu-like symptoms, we strongly advise them to stay home until they have no fever for at least 48 hours. If you are experiencing respiratory problems, please contact us before visiting the hospital, clinic office, urgent care or emergency department.”
