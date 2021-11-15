WAVERLY— In the days following Thanksgiving, multiple towns in Pike County will be lighting their Christmas trees- bringing the lights, carols, and hot chocolate with them.
On Saturday, Nov. 27, Piketon and Beaver will kickoff the season with their Christmas tree lightings.
In Piketon, attendees will also be able to skate on the ice skating rink, visit Santa, decorate cookies, and sing Christmas carols. Free hot chocolate and coffee will be available as well.
Vanguard Ministries will be accepting donations to cover the event expected to cost $6,000. Those with questions or wishing to donate are told to contact Jan Conley at 740-466-6059.
Dogwood Pass, home to the 1800s Wild West town, in Beaver will be celebrating the season with a light display at its 722 Adams Rd. location.
The cowboys, period crafters, Santa, Western grinch shows, and hot chocolate will all be there starting on Nov. 27 and open each week between Thursday and Sunday until Thursday, Dec. 23.
Thursday and Friday hours will be from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., where admission is $10 and kids 6 and younger get in free. From 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends, admission will be $15 and kids 6 and under will again get in for free.
Waverly's Christmas tree lighting will kickoff the this year's Winter Wonderland on Saturday, Dec. 4 between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. on State Route 335 across from the Waverly Sports Complex.
Sponsored by Promote Pike, Santa will continue is busy season of Pike County appearances at this free event and he will joined with horses, free hot chocolate, and games with prizes.
A hat, scarf, and sock drive will also be happening at the lighting, supporting Waverly City Schools students.
Contact Patrick Keck at pkeck@newswatchman.com or by phone at 740-947-2149, ext. 300431 and follow him on Twitter @pkeckreporter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.