COLUMBUS — Earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine authorized the use of the State Disaster Relief Program (SDRP) to help several counties impacted by severe winter ice storms in February 2022.
The SDRP is a reimbursement program that can be used in instances where storm damage amounts do not meet the threshold for federal assistance. The program is intended to provide supplemental state assistance to local governments and eligible non-profit organizations for costs associated with debris removal, emergency protective measures, and permanent work.
The following counties impacted by the ice storm that occurred from Feb. 2, 2022, through Feb. 5, 2022, may qualify for assistance:
- Belmont County
- Harrison County
- Highland County
- Hocking County
- Monroe County
- Noble County
- Perry County
- Pike County
- Ross County
The SDRP is authorized for counties whose damages meet a countywide per capita indicator. Governor DeWine's authorization allowing the use of the fund allows the Ohio Emergency Management Agency to request the funding from the Ohio Controlling Board.
