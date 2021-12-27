1. New Year’s Jamming Eve coming on Friday
New Year’s Jammin’ Eve is set for Friday, Dec. 31 at the Waverly Eagles and features two bands that offer a mix of pop, country, and bluegrass music.
Read more inside our Community Events section about the featured act and dinner. The restaurant is located on 243 W North St., Waverly.
2. AAA: Gas prices end the year on a higher note
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is three cents lower this week at $3.104 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Despite this decline, prices in the region end 2021 nearly a dollar higher than this time last year.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.104
Average price during the week of Dec. 20, 2021 $3.136
Average price during the week of Dec. 28, 2020 $2.205
3. Dec. 29 in History
On Dec. 29, 1808, Andrew Johnson, American vice president who succeeded Lincoln after his assassination on April 15, 1865, was born. On Dec. 29, 1940, London suffered its most devastating air raid when Germans firebombed the city on the evening of December 29. On Dec. 29, 1956, President Dwight Eisenhower asked Congress for the authority to oppose Soviet aggression in the Middle East.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.