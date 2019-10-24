U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) has announced he is accepting applications for Spring 2020 internship opportunities in his Washington, D.C., and state offices.
“I began my career in public service as a congressional intern and know firsthand the benefits of offering college students an exciting introduction to Congress and the workings of a Senate office,” said Portman. “I look forward to welcoming these students who will earn valuable experience as they assist me and my staff in our work to make a difference for Ohio.”
Internships are designed primarily for Ohio students who have completed at least one full year of collegiate undergraduate coursework. Interns are assigned to work alongside staff responsible for the Senator’s legislative, press, and administrative operations. Students who wish to apply for a summer internship may find application information on Senator Portman’s website in the section titled “Students”.
The deadline for applications for spring internships is Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Please contact Senator Portman’s office at Portman_Internships@portman.senate.gov or 202-224-3353 for more information.
