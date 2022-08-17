By the numbers Aug 17, 2022 Aug 17, 2022 Updated 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save No. 95The number of days left until Thanksgiving, If a feast is your idea of good time, or if you just settle in and watch some football, Thanksgiving is right around the corner. No. 159, 633, 396That is the number of ballots cast in the 2020 Presidential Election. The 2020 Election broke records for overall ballots and ballots cast in almost every racial. age and gender demographic.No. 15This is the numbers days left until Labor Day. So if you are waiting for the next Monday holiday, It is just 15 days away!No. 2This is the preseason ranking of the Ohio State Buckeyes football team. All my Buckeye fan readers will know by the end of the season we will have moved up a spot. O-H- Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Thanksgiving Feast Corner Idea Settle In Ballot Sport Record Demographic Gender Buckeyes Politics Number Election Fan Football Reader Buckeye Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Western hires new golf coach Piketon Council welcomes new member Tigers capture Portsmouth Invitational golf title High school football kicks off Friday night for Pike teams Join ODNR to celebrate a century of conservation with a day of fun at Shawnee State Park Trending Recipes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.